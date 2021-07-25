Erdoğan, Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

  • July 25 2021 09:50:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The presidents of Turkey and Uzbekistan on July 24 discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, according to an official statement.

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed steps to improve relations between their respective countries, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

The leaders exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Erdogan also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him a healthy and long life.​​​​​​​

