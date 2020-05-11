Erdoğan, Merkel discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish authorities said on May 11.

Erdoğan and Merkel discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and the steps to be taken in the post-pandemic period, as well as bilateral relations and regional issues, according to a statement by the presidential Directorate of Communications.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.