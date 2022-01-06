Erdoğan meets representatives of judiciary

  • January 06 2022 14:42:00

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 6 met with representatives of the legislative, executive and judicial organs for lunch.

The president often underlines that the government prioritizes strengthening the functioning of the justice system and maximizing trust in the judiciary and its decisions. Erdoğan pledges more steps would follow in a bid to facilitate peoples’ access to justice and judicial bodies to function more smoothly.

On Dec. 10, 2021, the president said the government would submit the sixth judicial package to the parliament soon and that the package would increase penalties for abuse against women.

“We have implemented five judicial packages since May 30, 2019, when we announced our Judicial Reform Strategy Document. Hopefully, we are adding a new link to this reform chain with a new judicial package that we will present to the discretion of our parliament soon,” Erdoğan said.

“With this package, in which we will increase the mobility of the Human Rights Compensation Commission, the penalties for harassment and stalking against women will be increased,” he added.

