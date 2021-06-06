Erdoğan receives North Macedonian PM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 5 received North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Istanbul.

Erdoğan and Zaev held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan also received Bulgarian Turkish politician Mustafa Karadayı.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Karadayı, the head of the Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedoms party, and an accompanying delegation, was held behind closed doors at the same venue.

Among the attendees of the meetings were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın, and officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials.