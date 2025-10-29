Erdoğan marks republic’s 102nd year, renews ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic on Oct. 29, using the occasion to renew his government’s "Century of Türkiye" vision and pledge to carry the country into its second centennial as a regional power.

"On this important day, one of the high points of our victorious history, I wholeheartedly congratulate every one of our 86 million citizens within our borders, the Turkish Cypriot people and our friends abroad," Erdoğan said in a written message.

He also extended greetings to countries from which Türkiye "inherits a shared history and cultural heritage."

"Today, as a nation, we celebrate the 102nd anniversary of our Republic with pride,” he wrote, expressing hope that the day — which he described as the embodiment of "the unconditional sovereignty of our people" — would be "auspicious for our country, our nation and all of humanity."

Erdoğan paid tribute to the founders of the republic. "Today, I once again commemorate with gratitude all the members of our veteran Assembly, who paved the way for the Republic by leading and managing the War of Independence, especially Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic.”

Calling Türkiye “a strong nation and a deeply rooted state,” Erdoğan vowed to safeguard the republic’s gains.

"With this high consciousness, we are working with all our might to protect the legacy of our martyrs and veterans and to ensure that the Turkish Republic, which rose in courageous and selfless hands, endures forever.”

He said the government was “making groundbreaking breakthroughs in every field, from the defense industry and the economy to education, agriculture, tourism, energy and foreign policy” in line with its “Century of Türkiye” goals.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed his commitment to a long-running counterterrorism initiative that has seen PKK’s ceasefire, declaration to disarm and withdrawal of its forces from Turkish territory.

"We are taking firm steps towards a terror-free Türkiye, where our 86 million people will live in peace, security, tranquility and prosperity," he said.

"We will, God willing, continue to overcome obstacles, disrupt the schemes, and thwart the ambitions of those pursuing expansionist ambitions without giving credence to the chaos merchants who target our national unity and solidarity."

Founded in 1923 after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the Turkish Republic introduced sweeping secular and institutional reforms under Atatürk, who was elected the first president by unanimous parliamentary vote.

Republic Day is celebrated annually with nationwide ceremonies and street events that highlight the country’s state-building legacy and its unifying ethos.