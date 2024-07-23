Erdoğan marks key anniversaries with calls for unity

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commemorated two significant anniversaries in Türkiye's history on July 23, calling for national unity and solidarity.

Erdoğan highlighted the Erzurum Congress held in 1919, a pivotal event in the country's War of Independence.

Led by modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the gathering aimed to consolidate various political factions and lay the groundwork for a national struggle.

"Erzurum Congress has been one of the turning points where our sainted nation united around a common ideal with the determination and resolve of liberation and determined its future," Erdoğan said.

"The high consciousness displayed during the years of national struggle is a source of inspiration today and gives us strength in our march to the future."

The president said his government will "continue to strengthen the country while upholding unity and solidarity."

He also marked the anniversary of the southern city of Hatay's integration into Türkiye.

Formerly known as the Sanjak of Alexandretta, Hatay was part of the Ottoman Empire's Aleppo province and was occupied by France after World War I.

It was a component of the French mandate of Syria until 1938, when the Sanjak assembly declared it as the Hatay state, which lasted for a year under joint French and Turkish military supervision.

Following a referendum, the legislature chose to join Türkiye, with the city officially becoming part of the country on July 23, 1939.

"The decision to integrate with the motherland was taken with the strong will of the Hatayans. This decision to embrace has added value to our national unity and integrity, emphasized the peaceful identity of our country in the international community and increased its prestige," Erdoğan said.

"This integration decision is an indication that our beloved nation values unity and solidarity above all else."

He said Türkiye will continue to "move forward with determination, uniting around common values and priorities."

