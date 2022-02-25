Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis

  • February 25 2022 09:01:00

Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis

ANKARA
Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis

Turkey has geared up diplomacy with Ukraine and its NATO allies over the continued escalation in the region following Russia’s military operation against Ukraine.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron late Feb. 24 to discuss Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the latest developments. Macron is the European Union’s term president.

The talk came a day before the NATO leaders met at an extraordinary virtual meeting.

Turkey’s foreign and defense ministers also conducted separate diplomatic activities and contacts with their counterparts. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“Secretary Blinken thanked Turkey for its strong and vocal support in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” read a statement issued by the U.S. State Department early Feb. 25. The two men discussed the recent developments in Ukraine following the Russian operation.

In his conversation with Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu reportedly expressed Turkey’s rejection of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ankara’s continued support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and political unity.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. A brief statement following the conversation between Turkish and American defense ministers said, “they discussed and evaluated the latest developments in Ukraine as well as bilateral and regional defense and security issues.”

TURKEY Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to require visa applicants’ fingerprints in some countries

    Turkey to require visa applicants’ fingerprints in some countries

  2. Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

    Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

  3. Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

    Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

  4. Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis

    Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis

  5. Russia presses invasion to Ukrainian capital

    Russia presses invasion to Ukrainian capital
Recommended
Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM
Turkey, Armenia hold normalization talks in Vienna

Turkey, Armenia hold normalization talks in Vienna
Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy
Turkey summons Greek diplomat over fishing incident

Turkey summons Greek diplomat over fishing incident
Erdoğan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisis

Erdoğan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisis
Turkey says Russian recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine ‘unacceptable’

Turkey says Russian recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine ‘unacceptable’
WORLD 3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing.
ECONOMY Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Turkey’s electricity production increased by 5.7 percent in December 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data announced by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on Feb. 24. 
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.