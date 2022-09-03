Erdoğan, Johnson discuss regional issues, bilateral relations over phone

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed ties and regional issues on the telephone on Sept. 2. 

The call addressed the Türkiye-UK relations and regional matters, a statement by the Turkish Presidency said. 

President Erdoğan noted that he and Boris Johnson established a close dialogue during PM Johnson's tenure, and that they further improved bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and understanding, the statement read. 

President Erdoğan expressed his belief that Türkiye's relations with its strategic partner and close ally, the United Kingdom, will grow deeper and develop in ever field in the period ahead with the same common sense and foresight, it added. 

Meanwhile, Erdogan also received Libya's Prime Minister of National Unity Government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for talks.

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

President Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
