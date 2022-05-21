Erdoğan, Johnson discuss Finland, Sweden's NATO bids

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk Finland and Sweden's NATO bids over phone on May 20.

The call addressed the Turkey-U.K. relations, Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications, and regional developments including the Ukraine-Russia war, according to a statement by the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan stated that the main problem was caused by Sweden’s and Finland’s ties with individuals and so-called organizations controlled by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

President Erdoğan noted that Turkey wanted to be sure that Finland and Sweden would adhere to NATO’s values and would properly observe Turkey’s legitimate concerns.

Erdoğan also stressed that the Turkish public opinion’s rightful objection to the NATO membership of countries supporting terrorism should not be overlooked.

Meanwhile, the U.K. has lifted all restrictions on arms exports to Turkey, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Presidency said on May 20.

"Important details on technical issues were discussed, and at the same time, steps were taken in principle to bring bilateral ties to a higher level in the field of defense," Ismail Demir said during his visit to London.