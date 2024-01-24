Erdoğan introduces AKP's mayoral candidates for Ankara districts

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has unveiled his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) district mayor candidates in Ankara for the upcoming local elections scheduled for March 31.

Erdoğan disclosed that the AKP would not nominate candidates in four districts – Etimesgut, Gölbaşı, Kalecik and Polatlı. Instead, the AKP-led ruling alliance will throw its support behind the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) candidates in these districts.

"It is not possible for the opposition to achieve the success that both the central government and local government will provide in the service they provide to our nation," Erdoğan said during his speech in the capital on Jan. 24.

"They have no interest in bringing works to our cities. They cannot find time to produce projects due to their own internal conflicts, rent-seeking and cooperation with the enemies of the country."

Erdoğan also announced that the AKP will unveil its election manifesto on Jan. 30, outlining the party's vision for the local government.

Zafer Çoktan, the district chairman of the AKP in Keçiören, was nominated to replace Turgut Altınok, who is set to run for the metropolitan municipality in turn.

In the populous district of Çankaya, Kalecik mayor Duhan Kalkan will run as the AKP candidate, while former deputy minister Veysel Tiryaki secured the nomination for the mayor of Altındağ. The incumbent mayor in Altındağ, Asım Balcı, was nominated for Mamak this time.

In Etimesgut, where main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) nominated famous actor Erdal Beşikçioğlu, MHP's incumbent mayor Enver Demirel was nominated again. Incumbent mayors in Sincan, Yenimahalle and other districts were also announced as candidates.

"Our cities have been devastated in the hands of incompetent people. I am talking about those who did nothing even though they remained in power for years," the president stated.

Altınok, meanwhile, is set to face competition from Mansur Yavaş, the incumbent mayor and renominated candidate from the CHP.

Furthermore, Erdoğan announced that the AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate, Murat Kurum, would officially kick off his election campaign on Jan. 25. The ruling alliance had previously revealed its candidates for the Istanbul districts, with MHP candidates contesting in Silivri and Beşiktaş, while AKP candidates would vie for positions in the remaining 37 districts.

"We are counting the days to bring Istanbul back to the municipality of works and services," Erdoğan remarked.