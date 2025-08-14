Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the latter’s request, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Aug. 14.

During the conversation, Erdoğan and Rutte discussed recent developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan noted that progress had been made in the Istanbul talks aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, adding that Türkiye considered it important for this process to also allow for positive steps on humanitarian matters.

Rutte shared assessments on the situation in Ukraine ahead of the planned Alaska Summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely following the planned meeting in Alaska.

Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska on Friday at 11.30 am local time (1930GMT). The meeting will be the first between sitting U.S. and Russian presidents since the start of the Moscow-Kiev war, now nearing three and a half years.