Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on May 31.

During the talks, regional and global issues as well as relations between the two countries were discussed, according to Erdoğan's office.

The president wished success to Hungary in its upcoming presidency in the EU Council, adding that Hungary's support is important in revitalizing Ankara's accession process.

Türkiye's accession process has been largely stalled since 2016. Its formal negotiations with the bloc started in 2005, but the process has been de facto suspended by Brussels due to the country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria.

Hungary is scheduled to take over the council on July 1, succeeding Belgium.

As presidency holder, it will be in charge of setting the political agenda, moderating talks among member states and representing the institution vis-a-vis the European Parliament and the European Commission.