Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

ANKARA
Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on May 31.

During the talks, regional and global issues as well as relations between the two countries were discussed, according to Erdoğan's office.

The president wished success to Hungary in its upcoming presidency in the EU Council, adding that Hungary's support is important in revitalizing Ankara's accession process.

Türkiye's accession process has been largely stalled since 2016. Its formal negotiations with the bloc started in 2005, but the process has been de facto suspended by Brussels due to the country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria.

Hungary is scheduled to take over the council on July 1, succeeding Belgium.

As presidency holder, it will be in charge of setting the political agenda, moderating talks among member states and representing the institution vis-a-vis the European Parliament and the European Commission.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Gaza,Caucasus

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Gaza,Caucasus
Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks
Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Ankara warns of conflict spillover after Israel’s Rafah offensive

Ankara warns of conflict spillover after Israel’s Rafah offensive
Israeli FMs accusations futile attempt to hide crimes in Gaza, says Türkiye

Israeli FM's accusations 'futile attempt' to hide crimes in Gaza, says Türkiye
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿