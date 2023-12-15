Erdoğan holds phone call with Biden

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has engaged in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden regarding Israel's attacks in Palestinian territories, the bilateral relations between Türkiye and the U.S., Sweden's progress in joining NATO, as well as global and regional matters, including the F-16 issue.

During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need to halt the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and suggested that the United States could swiftly achieve a ceasefire by withdrawing its unconditional support for Israel, according to a statement by the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan told Biden that there has been an increase in global and domestic calls for a ceasefire in recent days and emphasized the significant historical obligation of the U.S. to promptly secure a long-lasting ceasefire in the region.

The president said a cease-fire could be achieved quickly if the US withdrew its "unconditional support" for Israel.

Erdoğan expressed concern that Israel's ongoing and escalating attacks could have adverse effects on both the region and the world and emphasized the importance of implementing Türkiye's proposed guarantor mechanism and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders, as the most rational and permanent solution.

The F-16 matter was also deliberated upon during the conversation between the two presidents.

The White House also made a written statement regarding the phone call between Erdoğan and Biden.

As per the statement, two leaders reached a consensus on the significance of augmenting humanitarian assistance to the area and safeguarding the civilian population in Gaza.

The meeting underscored the significance of a robust NATO alliance, with Biden expressing his anticipation for Sweden's prompt accession to the alliance.

The statement also conveyed Biden's endorsement of the recent positive developments in relations between Türkiye and Greece.

