  • April 08 2020 15:21:00

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan hails healthcare army fighting virus

Turkey's president on April 8 praised the nation's “healthcare army” of nearly half a million medical staff and 360,000 support personnel fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

“No virus, no outbreak is stronger than Turkey,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a letter addressed to the Turkish people who are older than 65 and restricted from leaving their homes due to pandemic.

On April 8, Turkey began distributing face masks and cologne, a traditional ethanol-based scented disinfectant, for people in the risk groups, including 65-year-plus and people suffering from chronic illnesses.

The letter was included in packages of hygiene kit sent to Turkish citizens.

Turkey is one of the countries best prepared for the outbreak thanks to civil service reforms made over the last 18 years, he said, referring to the years his Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been in power.

“We're engaged in a national fight against coronavirus, which became a global epidemic,” he added.

 

 

 

