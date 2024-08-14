Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the 23rd anniversary of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Aug. 14 with a pledge to continue delivering high-quality services, as he dubbed his party "hope of the nation."

"We are happy to be the servants of such a nation... I pray to God that our 23rd year will be beneficial to our country, democracy and all humanity," Erdoğan said at a party event in Ankara.

The event drew party founders, high-ranking officials, current and former ministers and other members.

"AKP was founded by the nation as the hope of the nation," Erdoğan said. "AKP, which is a groundswell movement, became the hope of millions in a short time."

He cited progress in various sectors, including education and infrastructure. The number of universities in Türkiye, he noted, has risen from 76 to 208, while youth centers have expanded from nine to 508.

The length of divided roads has increased from 6,100 kilometers to 29,400 kilometers during the AKP's tenure, he added.

In the wake of recent local election setbacks, Erdoğan signaled an upcoming overhaul within the party.

"We see our [upcoming] congress marathon as the main ground for the comprehensive change our nation expects from us... We will not allow anyone to hinder us as we move forward with renewal," he said.

"Those who are tired should step aside. Our cadres will continue their service by increasing quality."

Erdoğan's remarks come after the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) secured around 37 percent of the votes in the March 31 local elections, surpassing the AKP's 35 percent. This marked the first time the CHP outperformed the ruling party.

Following Erdoğan's speech, two former İYİ (Good) deputies and 13 mayors joined the AKP. The mayors were previously affiliated with the İYİ Party, the New Welfare Party (YRP) or were independents.

The AKP, founded in 2001 with Erdoğan as its chairman, has emerged as the leading party in all general elections it has participated in, securing power in four of the seven general elections since its inception.

Erdoğan was first elected president in 2014, after which Ahmet Davutoğlu succeeded him as party leader. Following a decline in support in the June 2015 general elections, Binali Yıldırım was appointed as party chairman and became prime minister in 2016.

Erdoğan was reelected as AKP leader during an extraordinary congress in May 2017, and the party continued to maintain its dominance in the June 2018 and May 2023 elections.