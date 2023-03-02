Erdoğan extends condolences to Greece over deadly train crash

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 1 extended his condolences to Greece over a deadly train crash that has claimed at least 42 lives.

Erdoğan sent a message to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

“Stating that he is deeply saddened by the train crash, President Erdoğan extended his condolences for those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured,” said the statement.

At least 42 were killed and 15 people are still missing, said the state media of Greece after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late on Feb. 28.

The two trains collided near a tunnel outside Larissa before midnight. Two carriages were crushed and a third caught fire, trapping people inside.

Rescue workers are searching for survivors of the passenger train carrying more than 350 people.

Despite a history of rivalry with Türkiye that goes back centuries, Greece was among the first European countries to send rescue workers and humanitarian aid on Feb. 6, a few hours after the massive earthquakes in southern Turkish provinces.

Last week, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid a visit to Türkiye in a show of support after the quakes, despite a longstanding rivalry between the two NATO countries.