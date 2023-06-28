Erdoğan expresses continued support for Palestine

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting “the Palestinian cause” and safeguarding the spiritual significance and status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque during a phone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.

The two leaders celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday and expressed their hopes that the festival would bring blessings to the Palestinian people and the wider Islamic world, according to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan, while expressing his deep concern over recent developments in the West Bank, lamented that yet another Eid was overshadowed by tragedy. The president extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent Jenin attack and prayed for God’s mercy upon them while urging their families to find solace in patience.

Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on June 26, killing at least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, and injuring 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers, according to a U.N. statement.

The call came at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with recent clashes and attacks in the West Bank prompting renewed concerns about the fragile peace and stability in the territory.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council has urged Israel and the Palestinians to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the region.

The statement was backed by both the United States and Russia in a moment of unity on a divisive issue, reflecting the widespread international concern at the escalating violence especially by Israeli forces and settlers.

Council members called for restraint and “encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions.”

This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years, and last week saw a major escalation in settler violence. At least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank in 2023. Twenty-four people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks as of June 24.

At a time of escalating violence, there was widespread council criticism of plans by Israel’s far-right government to build over 5,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank and speed up settlement approvals. Under international law, all Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal.

Ankara also previously condemned the new settlement plan. In a statement released by the ministry, the Foreign Ministry firmly denounced the move, emphasizing that the construction of illegal settlements poses a significant threat to the prospects of a two-state solution and long-lasting peace in the region.