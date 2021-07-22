Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Iran's Rouhani

  • July 22 2021 09:42:00

Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Iran's Rouhani

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Irans Rouhani

In a Wednesday telephone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with Hassan Rouhani, his Iranian counterpart, now in his final days in office.

The leaders exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan told Rouhani that he believes Ankara will continue to enjoy high-level cooperation and close dialogue with the new administration in Tehran, as they had with Rouhani.

Rouhani, who has served two terms as Iran’s president since 2013, is set to pass the presidential torch to conservative Ebrahim Raeisi on Aug. 3.

Raeisi won the post in elections this June, with Rouhani not running, as Iran’s presidents are limited to two terms.

diplomacy,

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

    Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

  2. Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

    Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

  3. Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

    Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

  4. EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

    EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

  5. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket
Recommended
Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods
Turkey to continue efforts for intl recognition of Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

Turkey to continue efforts for int'l recognition of Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan
EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara
Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Baghdad

Turkey 'strongly condemns' terror attack in Baghdad
Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan
Turkish vice president condemns EU ruling on headscarf ban

Turkish vice president condemns EU ruling on headscarf ban
WORLD YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube said on July 21 it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

The United States and Germany on July 21 announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it doesn’t go far enough.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.