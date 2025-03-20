Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepal's premier

Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepal's premier

ANKARA
Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepals premier

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oil on Thursday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Stressing the importance of strengthening relations, Erdoğan, during the call, highlighted the need for concrete steps, notably in economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He also noted Türkiye's active diplomatic efforts to promote peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Syria, emphasizing Ankara's ongoing efforts to stop renewed Israeli attacks in Gaza and restore the ceasefire.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

    Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

  2. Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions

    Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions

  3. İmamoğlu’s future uncertain as detention hits third day

    İmamoğlu’s future uncertain as detention hits third day

  4. 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

    100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

  5. Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan

    Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan
Recommended
100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports
Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan

Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan
Fidan discusses Gaza with member of Hamas political bureau

Fidan discusses Gaza with member of Hamas political bureau
UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Erdoğan brands Israel terror state after deadly Gaza strikes

Erdoğan brands Israel 'terror state' after deadly Gaza strikes
Türkiye ‘deeply saddened’ over casualties due to severe storms, tornadoes in US

Türkiye ‘deeply saddened’ over casualties due to severe storms, tornadoes in US
WORLD Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel's military on Thursday expanded ground operations across Gaza, after it reported missiles intercepted from Yemen and Hamas militants said they fired rockets towards Tel Aviv.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

In an interim meeting convened to address recent financial market developments, the Central Bank hiked the overnight lending rate to 46 percent on March 20.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿