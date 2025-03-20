Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepal's premier

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oil on Thursday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Stressing the importance of strengthening relations, Erdoğan, during the call, highlighted the need for concrete steps, notably in economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He also noted Türkiye's active diplomatic efforts to promote peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Syria, emphasizing Ankara's ongoing efforts to stop renewed Israeli attacks in Gaza and restore the ceasefire.