Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

  • November 11 2020 09:02:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A strong cooperation and alliance between Turkey and the U.S. will continue to make a "vital contribution" to world peace, the Turkish president said on Nov. 10 in a congratulatory message to the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Biden and wished the election results to be beneficial for the “friendly and allied” people of the U.S., according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

"I congratulate you on your election success and express my sincere wishes for the peace and prosperity of the people of the United States of America," he said.

"Today, the challenges we face at the global and regional level require us to further develop and strengthen these relations based on common interests and values," Erdoğan said.

Recalling that he has met Biden on many occasions when the latter was vice president, Erdoğan said the Turkey-U.S. relations are of strategic nature and based on deep-rooted foundations.

He affirmed Turkey's determination to work closely with the U.S. administration in this direction in the coming period.

Erdoğan thanks Trump for efforts to enhance bilateral ties

Erdoğan also on Nov. 10 thanked his outgoing U.S. counterpart for the "sincere and decisive" vision he put forward for the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a message to Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope the elections will be beneficial for the “friendly and allied” people of the U.S., according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan vowed to make every effort to advance his country’s historical friendship and partnership with the US in the coming period.

"On this occasion, I sincerely thank you once again for your accustomed warm friendship and express my sincere wishes for the peace and prosperity of the people of the United States of America," he added.

