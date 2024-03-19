Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his reelection victory over the weekend.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan expressed his belief in the call that the positive trajectory of Turkish-Russian relations will continue in the coming days.

Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye is willing to play any role as a facilitator in returning to the negotiating table over the Ukraine conflict, which is now in its third year.

Putin received 87.28% of the vote in Russia's three-day presidential election, with all ballots counted, the country's election authority announced Monday.

Putin was to visit Türkiye last month, but postponed the trip, according to Turkish and Russian media citing diplomatic sources.

The Kremlin has said it is rescheduling the visit, which is expected to take place in late April or early May.

NATO member Türkiye has been positioning itself as a potential mediator between Moscow and Kiev since Russia launched its invasion more than two years ago.

Ankara has sought to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kiev, helping the two sign a now shuttered agreement to ensure the safe passage of grain via the Black Sea in July 2022.