Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win

Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win

ANKARA
Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his reelection victory over the weekend.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan expressed his belief in the call that the positive trajectory of Turkish-Russian relations will continue in the coming days.

Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye is willing to play any role as a facilitator in returning to the negotiating table over the Ukraine conflict, which is now in its third year.

Putin received 87.28% of the vote in Russia's three-day presidential election, with all ballots counted, the country's election authority announced Monday.

Putin was to visit Türkiye last month, but postponed the trip, according to Turkish and Russian media citing diplomatic sources.

The Kremlin has said it is rescheduling the visit, which is expected to take place in late April or early May.

NATO member Türkiye has been positioning itself as a potential mediator between Moscow and Kiev since Russia launched its invasion more than two years ago.

Ankara has sought to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kiev, helping the two sign a now shuttered agreement to ensure the safe passage of grain via the Black Sea in July 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

    Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

  2. Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

    Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

  3. World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

    World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

  4. Bank of Japan finally ends negative interest rate policy

    Bank of Japan finally ends negative interest rate policy

  5. UN chief 'alarmed' by reports civilians killed in Myanmar air strikes

    UN chief 'alarmed' by reports civilians killed in Myanmar air strikes
Recommended
Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation

Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation
FM says South Caucasus has potential for common prosperity

FM says South Caucasus has potential for 'common prosperity'
US envoy highlights Türkiyes role in Gaza peace talks

US envoy highlights Türkiye's role in Gaza peace talks
Türkiye, Iraq vow ‘joint fight’ against PKK

Türkiye, Iraq vow ‘joint fight’ against PKK
Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad
Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit
WORLD Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

Fourteen bodies were found in an affluent suburb of Haiti's capital Monday, as international efforts accelerated to fill a political vacuum created by weeks of gang violence that has forced the impending departure of the prime minister.
ECONOMY Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Türkiye’s carbon roadmap, designed to help the country meet its net-zero target by 2053, will be a milestone in green transition in key industries, such as steel and cement, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahçe after a Turkish top-flight league match on Sunday.
﻿