Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office during the phone call he had with Scholz on Dec. 21.

Regional issues and steps aimed at enhancing the Turkey-German relations were discussed during the call, according to a statement by the communications directorate.

Voicing his belief that common sense and strategic perspective would continue to prevail in the two countries’ relations in the new period as well, President Erdoğan noted that ensuring close coordination and holding regular talks would benefit both countries.

President Erdoğan further stressed that the Turkey-EU relations should be advanced within the framework of a positive agenda based on the perspective of accession.

Erdoğan also spoke to President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela over the phone. Regional matters and steps to enhance the Türkiye-Venezuela relations were discussed during the call.