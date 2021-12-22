Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office

  • December 22 2021 09:00:00

Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office

ANKARA
Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office during the phone call he had with Scholz on Dec. 21. 

Regional issues and steps aimed at enhancing the Turkey-German relations were discussed during the call, according to a statement by the communications directorate. 

Voicing his belief that common sense and strategic perspective would continue to prevail in the two countries’ relations in the new period as well, President Erdoğan noted that ensuring close coordination and holding regular talks would benefit both countries.

President Erdoğan further stressed that the Turkey-EU relations should be advanced within the framework of a positive agenda based on the perspective of accession.

Erdoğan also spoke to President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela over the phone. Regional matters and steps to enhance the Türkiye-Venezuela relations were discussed during the call.

Erdogan, Germany, Diplomacy,

WORLD Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

    Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

  4. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  5. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Recommended
Turkish, Qatar firms ‘ink deal for Afghan airports’: Minister

Turkish, Qatar firms ‘ink deal for Afghan airports’: Minister
Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan 
Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey

Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey
EU enlargement decisions do not help efforts for positive agenda: Foreign Ministry

EU enlargement decisions do not help efforts for positive agenda: Foreign Ministry
Turkey criticizes US report on terrorism

Turkey criticizes US report on terrorism
WORLD Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty on all counts on Dec. 21.
ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.