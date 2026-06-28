Erdoğan casts his government as ‘hope for Gaza’

SAKARYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed on June 28 that his government would hold those responsible for violence in Israel to account, repeating his accusation that the conflict in Gaza amounts to genocide.

“This organization is the hope not only of 86 million people [in Türkiye] but also of the entire Muslim community. Be assured, you are the only hope for Gaza,” he told anJustice and Development Party (AKP) event in the northwestern city of Sakarya.

Erdoğan was addressing AKP members, ministers and lawmakers gathered for the party’s annual review camp. The theme of this year’s meeting focused on the movement’s 25-year legacy.

“A genocide took place in Gaza. They targeted and killed babies being breastfed by their mothers. They martyred thousands of children in parks and gardens,” Erdoğan said. “Without a doubt, they will be held accountable. God willing, this cadre will hold those responsible for this genocide accountable.”

The president described the AKP as “greater than its members” and as “receiving prayers from the heartland.”