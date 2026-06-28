Erdoğan casts his government as ‘hope for Gaza’

Erdoğan casts his government as ‘hope for Gaza’

SAKARYA
Erdoğan casts his government as ‘hope for Gaza’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed on June 28 that his government would hold those responsible for violence in Israel to account, repeating his accusation that the conflict in Gaza amounts to genocide.

“This organization is the hope not only of 86 million people [in Türkiye] but also of the entire Muslim community. Be assured, you are the only hope for Gaza,” he told anJustice and Development Party (AKP) event in the northwestern city of Sakarya.

Erdoğan was addressing AKP members, ministers and lawmakers gathered for the party’s annual review camp. The theme of this year’s meeting focused on the movement’s 25-year legacy.

“A genocide took place in Gaza. They targeted and killed babies being breastfed by their mothers. They martyred thousands of children in parks and gardens,” Erdoğan said. “Without a doubt, they will be held accountable. God willing, this cadre will hold those responsible for this genocide accountable.”

The president described the AKP as “greater than its members” and as “receiving prayers from the heartland.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul to host NATO parliamentary summit

Istanbul to host NATO parliamentary summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul to host NATO parliamentary summit

    Istanbul to host NATO parliamentary summit

  2. Erdoğan casts his government as ‘hope for Gaza’

    Erdoğan casts his government as ‘hope for Gaza’

  3. Türkiye bids farewell to screen legend Kadir İnanır

    Türkiye bids farewell to screen legend Kadir İnanır

  4. ‘AI license’ suggested for seniors amid digital risks

    ‘AI license’ suggested for seniors amid digital risks

  5. Baku, Ankara launch joint UNESCO bid for ‘baklava’

    Baku, Ankara launch joint UNESCO bid for ‘baklava’
Recommended
Istanbul to host NATO parliamentary summit

Istanbul to host NATO parliamentary summit
Türkiye bids farewell to screen legend Kadir İnanır

Türkiye bids farewell to screen legend Kadir İnanır
‘AI license’ suggested for seniors amid digital risks

‘AI license’ suggested for seniors amid digital risks
Baku, Ankara launch joint UNESCO bid for ‘baklava’

Baku, Ankara launch joint UNESCO bid for ‘baklava’
Bozcaada restricts larger vehicles during summer tourism period

Bozcaada restricts larger vehicles during summer tourism period
Historic 100th Gazi Race held in Istanbul with record prize purse

Historic 100th Gazi Race held in Istanbul with record prize purse
WORLD Iraqi forces raid Baghdad’s Green Zone, arrest officials

Iraqi forces raid Baghdad’s Green Zone, arrest officials

Iraqi security forces launched raids in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone early on Sunday to arrest officials including MPs suspected of corruption amid heavy deployment in the area.

ECONOMY Soilless farming investments expanding in Istanbul

Soilless farming investments expanding in Istanbul

Soilless farming practices, which have gained momentum in Istanbul in recent years, are helping increase production volumes while enabling more efficient use of agricultural resources.

SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿