Erdoğan calls for unity, solidarity in his new presidential term

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to build the “Century of Türkiye” together with the nation and called for unity after his victory in the presidential runoff on May 28.

“No one has lost today. Every single one of our 85 million citizens has won. As required by the responsibility entrusted to us by our nation, we are not offended, resentful, or angry with anyone. It is time to leave aside all the disputes and quarrels about the election period and unite and bond together around our national goals and dreams,” Erdoğan said, addressing his supporters outside the presidency early on May 29.

Erdoğan said he would like to express his gratitude to each member of the nation who once again deemed him worthy of the responsibility of governing the country.

He thanked every citizen who went to the polls at home and abroad, who upheld their will and proved the strength of the democracy.

“As you remember, we always said that ‘no one will lose in our country when we win,’” Erdoğan reiterated.

“Similarly, we said, ‘When we win, the only losers will be the owners of dirty scenarios about our country and their apparatuses, terrorist organizations and loan sharks.’ Let me reiterate the same promise: No one has lost today. Every single one of our 85 million citizens has won,” he added.

He underlined that relieving the economic difficulties of the country and healing the wounds of the Feb. 6 earthquake victims would be their priority in the new term.

“Resolving the problems caused by the increases in prices due to inflation and compensating for the welfare losses will be the most urgent items on the agenda of the upcoming days,” Erdoğan underscored and said it is not difficult for them to resolve these problems.

Stressing the significance of confidence and stability in the economy, he said, “We will continue our path with this approach and form a strong economy administration on the pillars of these notions. We are designing a finance administration that has an international reputation and an investment- and employment-oriented production economy.”

The government will turn the means provided by Türkiye’s increasing production potential in every area, from industry and energy, into the “engine of a new economic initiative that will surprise everyone,” Erdoğan stated.

He also pledged to increase the fight against security threats and terrorist organizations. “We will operate more actively the political and diplomatic channels. In short, by accurately directing the regional developments, we will keep all these away from our borders through multidimensional works.”

Stressing that the government will work on the voluntary return of the refugees, which he stated is also a request of citizens, as a part of their policy, Erdoğan said: “It is our duty to fulfill our citizens’ expectations about this issue through ways and methods that befit our country and nation. We have thus far ensured the voluntary return of nearly 600,000 people to the safe zones on the Syrian lands.”

Erdoğan also said Türkiye had cooperated with Qatar and would “ensure the return of another 1 million people within a year through a new housing project.”

Erdoğan’s 17th election victory

Beginning his political career as the Istanbul mayor in 1194, Erdoğan has won 17 elections since then. Running for the mayoral post of Istanbul with the ticket of the Welfare Party, Erdoğan won his first big election against his center-right and center-left contenders with 25.19 percent of the votes.

Erdoğan’s second big victory happened in the 2002 parliamentary elections. His Justice and Development Party (AKP) garnered 34.28 percent of the votes, which pledged Erdoğan a very strong majority in the parliament.

Since then Erdoğan and his AKP won all the parliamentary and presidential elections. The AKP won the parliamentary polls in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023. Erdoğan was elected as the president in 2014, and he repeated this victory in 2018 and 2023 polls as well.

Erdoğan initiated three referendums for amending the constitution in 2007, 2010 and 2017. Public opinion approved all these referendums as well.