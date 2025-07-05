Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressing reporters after his Azerbaijan visit, reaffirmed Türkiye’s peace-focused foreign policy, tackling the Gaza crisis, F-35 deliveries, and urging Russia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint amid rising tensions.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s refusal to be drawn into confrontational politics.

“We pursue a policy rooted in peace, avoiding the traps of the fire encircling our region,” he said.

“Despite attempts to provoke conflict, we tirelessly advocate Türkiye’s just positions on all platforms,” he said, noting growing international support for Ankara’s stance on various global concerns.

On Gaza, where the humanitarian situation worsens daily, Erdoğan stressed the urgency of a ceasefire.

“Gaza has no time to lose; humanity is suffering,” he said, condemning the bombing of civilians and starvation tactics.

He revealed discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO Leaders’ Summit in The Hague, urging Trump to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for action.

“I told him, ‘You are best positioned to intervene, especially to stop the killing of people in food queues,’” Erdoğan said.

He expressed hope that U.S. pressure could halt the violence, noting Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

Erdoğan affirmed Türkiye’s role in advocating for Gaza since the conflict’s onset, labeling Israel’s actions as “genocide” and supporting mediation through Qatar and Egypt.

He welcomed a proposed 60-day temporary ceasefire backed by Trump, stressing that Israel must fully comply to avoid past violations.

“Hamas has shown goodwill, but Israel’s breaches have blocked lasting calm,” he said, calling for guaranteed humanitarian aid and infrastructure rebuilding to revive Gaza.

He advocated a two-state solution as the only path to enduring peace.

Azerbaijan-Russia tensions

Erdoğan also addressed tensions between Azerbaijan and Russia, urging restraint to prevent a broader crisis.

“We are closely monitoring this and call for calm,” he said, expressing hope that diplomatic efforts would resolve the issue without lasting damage. He noted Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s cautious approach during their talks, reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a mediator.

On Azerbaijan-Ermenia relations, Erdoğan highlighted progress toward a peace agreement, with a draft finalized in 2024.

He said Armenia’s initial resistance to the Zengezur Corridor has softened, promising economic benefits for the region.

“This corridor is a geo-economic revolution, enabling faster trade from Europe to China via Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” he said, emphasizing its rail and freight potential.

F-35 issue

Regarding F-35 fighter jets, Erdoğan addressed U.S. Ambassador Tom Barrack’s recent suggestion of progress by year’s end, which sparked concern in Greece.

“The F-35s are vital for our security and NATO partnerships, not a threat to allies,” he said, dismissing worries as baseless.

He expressed confidence in Trump’s commitment, stating, “I believe the jets will be delivered gradually during his term.”

Erdoğan noted that the F-35 issue spurred Türkiye’s defense industry advancements, reinforcing its self-reliance.