Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022

  • January 05 2022 14:49:00

Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid an unannounced visit to Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, his ally, to discuss the developments in politics in the first days of the New Year.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli are partners in the People’s Alliance. Erdoğan visited Bahçeli in his residence on Jan. 5.
“Talks between President Erdoğan and Mr. Bahçeli continue within their own rhythm and nature,” Ömer Çelik, the spokesman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), told reporters. This meeting shows the reinforcement of the People’s Alliance and addresses current domestic and international matters.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan held a meeting with a group of AKP lawmakers at a working breakfast. Çelik informed that Erdoğan discussed the political developments and other regional issues during the meeting where the lawmakers have also shared their opinions about these.

One of the issues that was discussed at the meeting was an increasingly “poisonous” rhetoric by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Çelik said. “There is a poisonous political language against AK Party and its leader, President Erdoğan. Necessary responses will be given to them.”

Turkey, TURKEY,

TURKEY Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022

Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022
MOST POPULAR

  1. Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

    Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

  2. Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

    Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

  3. Hatching spot for sea turtles under risk due to makeshift gazebos

    Hatching spot for sea turtles under risk due to makeshift gazebos

  4. Turkey’s highest dam begins to hold water

    Turkey’s highest dam begins to hold water

  5. MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey

    MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey
Recommended
İYİ Party promises to abolish inequality in education

İYİ Party promises to abolish inequality in education
Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan
CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes

CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes
MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey

MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey
Summary proceedings for 28 MPs submitted to parliament

Summary proceedings for 28 MPs submitted to parliament
Some 95 percent of OHAL applications concluded: Report

Some 95 percent of OHAL applications concluded: Report
WORLD North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the sea on Jan. 5, South Korea and Japan said, in the first such launch by Pyongyang this year.
ECONOMY Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

According to the data from the foreign exchange assets and liabilities of non-financial companies, assets increased by $5.47 billion while liabilities decreased by $382 million in October 2021, compared with September 2021, the Turkish Central Bank has announced.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.