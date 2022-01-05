Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid an unannounced visit to Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, his ally, to discuss the developments in politics in the first days of the New Year.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli are partners in the People’s Alliance. Erdoğan visited Bahçeli in his residence on Jan. 5.

“Talks between President Erdoğan and Mr. Bahçeli continue within their own rhythm and nature,” Ömer Çelik, the spokesman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), told reporters. This meeting shows the reinforcement of the People’s Alliance and addresses current domestic and international matters.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan held a meeting with a group of AKP lawmakers at a working breakfast. Çelik informed that Erdoğan discussed the political developments and other regional issues during the meeting where the lawmakers have also shared their opinions about these.

One of the issues that was discussed at the meeting was an increasingly “poisonous” rhetoric by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Çelik said. “There is a poisonous political language against AK Party and its leader, President Erdoğan. Necessary responses will be given to them.”