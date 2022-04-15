Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a conversation over the phone with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on April 14 and discussed regional issues, especially the Ukraine-Russia war and Turkey-Austria relations, the Presidential Communications Directorate has said.

Erdoğan underscored that every opportunity must be taken to end the humanitarian tragedy in the war in Ukraine and ensure a ceasefire and that the Istanbul process should be supported to make progress in the peace talks, the statement said.

Stressing that Turkey would continue its efforts favoring a peaceful resolution, Erdoğan thanked the Austrian chancellor for praising Ankara’s role in efforts to bring an immediate end to the war and stating that he supported the Istanbul process.

Meanwhile, Nehammer said they had discussed on his recent visit to Moscow. In a Twitter post, the chancellor said they agreed that the Istanbul Process is the best chance for peace in Ukraine. Austria will contribute at any time through an active policy of neutrality, he added.

Erdoğan and Nehammer previously held a phone talk on April 10 ahead of the Austrian chancellor’s visit to Moscow. Nehammer also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

After a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11, Nehammer said he was “rather pessimistic” of such efforts succeeding as Putin had “massively entered into a logic of war.”