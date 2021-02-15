Erdoğan accuses US of backing terrorists who executed Turkish citizens in Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused the United States on Feb. 15 of supporting PKK terrorists who executed 13 kidnapped Turkish citizens in northern Iraq, adding that a U.S. statement of condemnation was "a joke".

Erdoğan said that the U.S. statement showed it supported the PKK and YPG.

"If you want to continue our alliance globally and at NATO, then you must stop siding with terrorists," he said. This is not PKK's first massacre of civilians, Erdoğan said, calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to "recognize" terror group well.

The president's remarks came during a provincial congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Black Sea province Rize.

"You said you did not support terrorists, when in fact you are on their side and behind them," Erdoğan said.

"After this, there are two options. Either act with Turkey with no ifs or buts, without questioning, or they will be a partner to every murder and bloodshed," he said.

"The terrorist organization on our doorstep, on our borders, is killing innocents."

The U.S. State Department issued a statement on the incident, saying America stands with its NATO ally Turkey and offered its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in northern Iraq.

"The United States deplores the death of Turkish citizens […] We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey and extend our condolences to the families of those lost in the recent fighting. If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," it said.

The bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Feb. 14.

Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Feb. 10 to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of Turks, and Turkey's borders.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.