Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lashed out at the United Nations, the United States and European nations, accusing them of complicity in the ongoing violence in Gaza.

“Is there not a shred of humanity left in you, do you have no limits, no boundaries? Are you so hostile to humanity, do you have no shred of conscience?” Erdoğan asked during a parliamentary meeting on May 29.

His condemnation followed a deadly Israeli strike in Rafah and was punctuated by scathing remarks directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he described as a "sick, maniac, psychopath and blood-feeding vampire."

The president lambasted the U.N. for its failure to halt what he termed "a genocide of humanity on live broadcast in the 21st century." He criticized the U.N. Security Council's five permanent members, suggesting that their dominance undermined global peace efforts.

"In Gaza, the U.N. died along with its spirit," Erdoğan said, emphasizing the dire consequences of allowing Israel to act with impunity.

“No one, no state is safe until Israel comes under the control of international law. This includes Türkiye. This barbarism... is a threat not only to Palestine but also to world peace.”

Erdoğan also targeted the United States and European countries for their alleged complicity through silence.

“The U.S., this blood is on your hands too. You are as responsible for this genocide as Israel,” he said. “The European heads, you are a partner in this barbarism because you were silent. They shot aid convoys, mosques, hospitals, you were silent.”

Erdoğan reiterated his call for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories and face accountability under international law.

"Israel and its supporters think that this genocide will be forgotten," he said. "The world will not forget the dead babies. This barbarism targeting hospitals, mosques and churches will not be forgotten. This brutality targeting artists, journalists and scientists will not be forgotten."

Furthermore, Erdoğan expressed solidarity with pro-Palestinian protests erupting on university campuses across the U.S. and Europe, applauding their struggle "despite the pressure of the Zionist lobby and threats of expulsion from school."

In a message of solidarity, Erdoğan extended support to "everyone who carries Gaza in their hearts" worldwide.