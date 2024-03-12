Erdoğan accuses the West of 'legitimizing Israel's actions' in Gaza

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has criticized Western nations for "legitimizing" what he termed Israel's massacre in Gaza during an event in the capital Ankara.

"Aren't they the ones who use the concepts of human rights, democracy, freedom and security to justify even the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza?" Erdoğan said on March 12.

"The West is adept at finding a cover for colonialism," Erdoğan said, accusing these countries of legitimizing Israel's actions in Gaza.

The president's remarks come amid ongoing conflict in the region, with the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reporting at least 31,184 casualties over the past five months of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

The latest toll includes a tragic figure of at least 72 deaths within the last 24 hours, as stated by the ministry.

"They must be the ones who have devoured everything but couldn't get enough and asked if there was more. They set the world on fire for themselves," Erdoğan said.

His statements came during an event commemorating the anniversary of the adoption of Türkiye’s national anthem. The occasion also marked the opening of a culture and arts center named after the former magazine of the anthem's author, Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

"Our duty is to follow our own civilization and build our own concepts, just as we did a century ago. This is the only way out of this bind," Erdoğan declared.

The president highlighted the importance of supporting efforts that "delve into the roots of Türkiye's civilization and history," citing modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's acknowledgment of Sebilürreşad magazine's "contribution to the strengthening of the nation's spiritual front."

"Leaving a mark in history means taking a great struggle that you will fight tooth and nail," he said. "You cannot see anyone who has made history by criticizing what has been done from where they sit. I see it as a modest but important step that builds a bridge from the past to the future."

Erdoğan also addressed concerns about global influences on Turkish youth, stating, "Efforts to make our children prisoners of global deviant movements have increased recently. We will frustrate the efforts to make our children prisoners of global deviant movements by separating them from their faith, culture, family, self and gender."

The Turkish leader urged a commitment to preserving the nation's values, culture and faith, emphasizing the importance of "guiding the youth away from virtual influences" that might undermine these foundations.

