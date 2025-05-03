Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors

IZMIR

Standing just minutes away from the ruins of one of antiquity’s greatest cities, the Ephesus Museum in the western province of İzmir’s Selçuk district has recorded a notable increase in visitors this year, drawing renewed interest to its extensive collection of artifacts spanning millennia of human belief, artistry and empire.

Operated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the museum follows a thematic layout, most of which originate from excavations in Ephesus and its surrounding areas — one of the most important archaeological sites in the Aegean.

Museum director Murat Kaleağasıoğlu shared recent visitor data: “In 2024, nearly 250,000 people visited the museum. In the first three months of 2025, the number of visitors reached 21,000, an increase of 15 percent compared to the same period last year.”

He shared that restorations in the ancient city of Ephesus and its surrounding areas continue with great care, ensuring historical accuracy and sustainability for future generations.

Kaleağasıoğlu emphasized the rich narrative presented through the museum’s 4,000 artifacts, noting that “each hall offers a unique museum experience,” from the Çeşme findings and the temple of Artemis Hall to the Imperial Cult Room.

The museum’s timeline begins with the Mycenaean civilization, stretching from around 1600 to 1100 B.C., and continues through to the Ottomans.

A key highlight is the Artemis of Ephesus statues, symbolizing fertility and abundance in the Anatolian and Greco-Roman mythologies, unearthed during the 1954 excavations and brought to the museum from what was believed to be the city’s administrative building (Prytaneion). The statues continue to draw awe from visitors.

Unlike the Greek goddess Artemis, the Ephesian Artemis carries a distinct Anatolian identity — adorned with the crown known as “Polos,” rich with symbolic motifs such as beehives, bulls and a zodiac belt — similar to Kybele.

Among the museum’s other prized pieces are a bust of Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius found in the Yamaçevler excavations, an Eros head from the Kuretler Street and an ivory frieze depicting Emperor Trajanus.

In another section, visitors can trace the journey from Antiquity to the Ottoman period through coins, jewelry and ceremonial objects made of gold, silver, bronze and glass.

To celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the modern republic of Türkiye, the museum will host a special exhibition starting May 18, featuring a collection called “From Stone Axe to UAV,” highlighting the evolution of tools and art through the ages.