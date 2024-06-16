Ephesus Experience Museum wins award in Las Vegas

Ephesus Experience Museum wins award in Las Vegas

ISTANBUL
Ephesus Experience Museum wins award in Las Vegas

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced that the Ephesus Experience Museum, located in the ancient city of Ephesus and a UNESCO World Heritage Site has won the Mondo-Dr Awards.

In a written statement, the ministry said that the Ephesus Experience Museum, which left its competitors behind in its field, made its name heard in the world with the Mondo-Dr Award, one of the world's most distinguished awards in the fields of technology, design and exhibition in Las Vegas.

The seventh Mondo-Dr Awards, organized by the U.K.-based Modriale Publishing magazine, was held in Las Vegas on June 12 this year.

Leaving behind museums such as Paris Eternal Mucha and Denmark's Carl Nielsen and Regan Vest, the Ephesus Experience Museum competed against Aramco VIP Visitor Center in Riyadh, India in Fashion in India and Dome Des in Paris in the finals and won the award in the "Museums" category at the Mondo-Dr 2024 Awards. Last year’s winner of the award was the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The awards, organized to recognize the best projects and achievements in the exhibition and hospitality sector, focus especially on the design of the venues, visitor experience and technical equipment.

The Ephesus Experience Museum is located in the ancient city of Ephesus right across from the famous Ancient Theater in İzmir's Selçuk district.

One of the first examples of experience museology in Türkiye, the Ephesus Experience Museum offers its visitors a rich, inclusive and immersive audio and visual experience with new-generation technologies from the world and Türkiye, while closely introducing the fascinating structures and daily life of ancient Ephesus, one of the most important trade centers in history.

The museum was also included in the Night Museum project, which gives opportunity to  tourists to visit the museum at night.

The Ephesus Experience Museum is open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 11.30 p.m., giving visitors a chance to experience life in the ancient Ephesus.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara

UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara
The high-tech art lab hidden underneath Paris

The high-tech art lab hidden underneath Paris
Rod Stewart booed at German concert for Ukraine support

Rod Stewart booed at German concert for Ukraine support
Inside Out 2 posts smashing debut at box office

'Inside Out 2' posts smashing debut at box office
Outsiders, Stereophonic top Tony Awards

'Outsiders,' 'Stereophonic' top Tony Awards
Murakami happy with first animated adaptation of his short stories

Murakami happy with first animated adaptation of his short stories
Iranians seek guidance from ancient poetry of Hafez

Iranians seek guidance from ancient poetry of Hafez
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿