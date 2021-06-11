Envoys expect good performances from their countries in EURO 2020

  • June 11 2021 07:00:00

Envoys expect good performances from their countries in EURO 2020

ANKARA
Envoys expect good performances from their countries in EURO 2020

Foreign envoys in Turkey expect good performances from their national teams in EURO 2020, which is set to begin on June 11.

Ambassadors of nations participating in the tournament came together for the 2020 European Football Championship Media Day at the Turkish Sports Writers Association’s (TSYD) Ankara chapter.

The Italian ambassador shared his expectations from the national team.

“I think this time the Italian national team is quite strong, one of the best in the qualifying round. So, my expectations are quite high, although you can never be sure in football,” Massimo Gaiani said.

Italy will face Turkey in the opening game of the tournament. “Of course, everyone wants to win. But it is a very open game and both the teams are strong. I hope to see them progress in the tournament,” he said.

The envoy will follow Italy’s matches in the tournament on TV.

The Dutch ambassador said she “expects a lot” from her national team in the forthcoming tournament.

“I think the group stage will give them time to grow as a team. Players play in various clubs, but they know each other very well. They have shown in the past that they can do it and the coach can bring them all together,” said Marjanne de Kwaasteniet.

She said football is the most popular sport in the Netherlands, having the “biggest audience, biggest celebrations,” and attracting the most attention.

The ambassadors also participated in the penalty shootouts contest, which FIFA referee Ali Palabıyık of Turkey officiated.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Ankara, Hazar Ibrahim, won the mini-tournament.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

    Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

  4. Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

    Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

  5. World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards

    World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards
Recommended
Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener
Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy
Turkish ocean rower eyes new record

Turkish ocean rower eyes new record
3 Turkish female boxers get Olympic quota

3 Turkish female boxers get Olympic quota
Turkish archer Mete Gazoz crowned European Champion

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz crowned European Champion

WORLD India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India on June 10 recorded a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upwards its data, stoking suspicions that the country's toll is much higher than reported.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 66 percent in April compared to the same month of last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on June 11.
SPORTS Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkey expects a tough match against Italy in Friday's UEFA EURO 2020 opener in Rome, the Turkish national football team manager said on June 10. 