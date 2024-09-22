Environmental protesters block French cruise liner port

MARSEILLE

Environmental activists blocked the cruise ship port in the southern French city of Marseille to protest against the sea, air and climate pollution generated by these huge vessels.

Members of Extinction Rebellion and Marseille-based Stop Croisieres (Stop Cruises) made a chain of canoes in the water across the entry to France's leading port for cruise liners.

"Nothing justifies the maintenance of these absurd, energy-intensive and toxic floating cities," Stop Croisieres said.

It criticised the noxious heavy fuel oil used by the vessels, the destruction of ocean and coastal wildlife, the ships' impact on the climate and poor working conditions for employees on board.

The protest prevented the Germany-owned Aidastella, which can carry around 2,000 people, from docking at around 7:00 am.

The Costa Smeralda and the MSC World Europa also had to wait before entering the French port.

The MSC World Europa is the sixth largest cruise liner in the world. It can carry 6,000 passengers and has more than 2,600 cabins, as well as 13 restaurants and a shopping center.

Marseille is the centre of a burgeoning cruise ship industry in France.

Between 2022 and 2023, the number of cruise passengers entering the port jumped from 1.5 million to 2.5 million.

Advocates of cruise liners argue they provide revenue to stopover ports.

Detractors say the ships encourage passengers to spend their money onboard, not on land, and that the industry promotes competition between reception ports to force down prices.

There have been protests in several European port cities against the damage caused by cruise liners, including in Venice and Amsterdam, which have banished them from docking in the city center.