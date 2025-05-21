Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is planning to supply Turkish Cyprus with electricity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, adding that Greek Cyprus could also benefit from this.

“It is absolutely necessary to supply electricity to Cyprus, as it is a vital need for the entire island,” the minister told reporters.

There is an interconnection between the northern and the southern parts of the island, Bayraktar noted.

“Therefore, whenever needed, electricity to be supplied by Türkiye may be transferred from the north to the south,” he said, adding that they have preparations for supplying electricity and even natural gas to the island.

Both the Turkish and Greek Cyprus generate electricity using fossil fuels, Bayraktar said, adding that the electricity could be provided exclusively from renewable energy power plants in Türkiye, the minister noted.

“We have sent five mobile power plants there [Turkish Cyprus], totaling 125 megawatts. Now, we are preparing to send two more. However, the permanent solution lies in delivering electricity to the island via power lines,” he said.

“Cooperation with Türkiye benefits everyone. However, due to well-known political motives, Greek Cyprus, Greece and the European Union are trying to create political obstacles in this regard,” Bayraktar said.