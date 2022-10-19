Enthusiasm for armament to increase tension: Minister

ANKARA

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has warned Greece, which makes various military deals, highlighting that the “enthusiasm for armament will increase tension.”

Answering questions by journalists at a military exercise on Oct. 18, Akar stressed that the only solution to solve problems with Greece would be with dialogue.

“We believe that problems can be solved with mutual talks and dialogue. We, persistently, continue this approach,” he said and went to say: “On the one hand, it should be known that we will never let any unwanted situation happen.”

Underlining that Türkiye is not a threat to any country, he highlighted, “Türkiye is a strong and trustworthy ally.”

Signing an arms deal with France worth $4.4 billion and upgrading military base deal with the U.S., Greece lately announced its will to modernize its tanks and frigates following a deal with Germany worth 4 billion euros.