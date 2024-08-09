Engineering tests begin on new Turkish electric fastback sedan

Turkish electric car producer Togg said Thursday that engineering tests have begun on its fully electric fastback sedan at accredited centers in Türkiye and abroad.

The company is working tirelessly to bring the car, which was previewed on Dec. 27 and introduced under the name T10F, to users, said Togg’s Chief Executive Officer Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş.

Previously, Togg introduced the country's first electric vehicle prototype, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), in December 2019.

"We have started our testing processes for the T10F, which we designed as a fastback that reflects today's design dynamics and meets the expectations from sedan models," said Karakaş.

“We aim to launch the T10F in the first quarter of 2025 and collect pre-orders. Starting from April, we will bring our new smart device to our users starting from Türkiye.

"The construction of our Technology Campus in Gemlik (Bursa), the rollout of our first smart mobility device T10X, and the meeting of 19,583 users in 81 provinces of Türkiye with the T10X throughout 2023 were realized as promised,” he added.

According to the information given, the Togg T10F, like the T10X, is a device that puts the user at the center, is constantly connected to the internet with smart living solutions and is constantly evolving and staying new with remote updates.

“As a newcomer to the market, we have achieved market leadership in the C-SUV and electric vehicles segment. In Europe, we are making all our preparations to enter the German market first,” Karakaş said.

He said that by adapting their strategy where necessary, they weave a value network with the digital experience platform Trumore, clean energy solutions Trugo and Siro, and high-tech company Trutek.

"We plan to produce five different models and a total of one million vehicles by 2032," he added.

The T10F will be launched in three different versions -- Standard Range rear-wheel drive (RWD), Long Range RWD and Long Range all-wheel drive (AWD).

The dual-motor AWD version, which produces 700 Nm of torque, aims to offer a range of up to 530 kilometers (329 miles). The standard range model has a battery capacity of 52.4 kWh. This capacity will increase to 88.5 kWh in the long-range model.

Designed on the C platform like the T10X, the T10F has a look that retains the stylistic features found in the Togg DNA. The styling concept is characterized by a voluminous rear design that combines a dynamic and sporty line with modernity.

