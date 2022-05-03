ENEOS withdraws from Myanmar gas project

  • May 03 2022 07:00:00

ENEOS withdraws from Myanmar gas project

TOKYO
ENEOS withdraws from Myanmar gas project

Japanese energy conglomerate ENEOS Holdings said yesterday it will withdraw from a gas project in coup-hit Myanmar, days after its Thai and Malaysian partners announced they would pull out.

ENEOS is the latest energy giant to retreat from the Southeast Asian country, whose military has waged a widespread crackdown on dissent since it ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last year.

The company is involved in the Yetagun project off southern Myanmar along with the Japanese government and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Together they hold a 19.3 percent stake in the gas field, which has been operational for two decades.

ENEOS said it had “decided to withdraw after discussions taking into consideration the country’s current situation, including the social issues, and project economics based on the technical evaluation of Yetagun gas fields.”

“This withdrawal will be effective after approval from the Myanmar government,” it added in a statement.

An official at Japan’s natural resources and energy agency told AFP that the government “takes the same position” as ENEOS, noting the Yetagun project has experienced a reduction in output over the past decade.

Malaysia’s Petronas and Thailand’s oil and gas conglomerate PTTEP also announced their withdrawal on Friday. Petronas subsidiary Carigali holds a roughly 41 percent stake in the Yetagun project, while PTTEP owns 19.3 percent.

More than 1,800 civilians have died in Myanmar during the military crackdown and more than 13,000 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

With the economy tanking and pressure mounting from rights groups, companies from France’s TotalEnergies to British American Tobacco and Norway’s Telenor have upped sticks.

Tokyo is a major provider of economic assistance to Myanmar, and the government has long-standing relations with the country’s military.

After the coup, Japan announced it would halt all new aid, though it stopped short of imposing individual sanctions on military and police commanders.

 

ARTS & LIFE Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor

Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  2. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

  3. Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

    Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

  4. Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

    Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

  5. Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan
Recommended
Oil propels Saudi GDP growth

Oil propels Saudi GDP growth
Sneakers, elastic pants: People alter office wear amid COVID

Sneakers, elastic pants: People alter office wear amid COVID
Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’

Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’
Buffett details spending spree

Buffett details spending spree
Indonesia’s palm oil export ban heats up vegetable oil market

Indonesia’s palm oil export ban heats up vegetable oil market
WORLD Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

ECONOMY Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

After the volatility in the exchange rate is over, the monthly inflation is expected to normalize in the short term, says Finance Minister Nebati

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.