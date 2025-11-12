Endangered white weasel spotted in Van

VAN

A white weasel, which turns brown in summer and white in winter and is usually hard to spot due to its nocturnal habits, has been observed moving through the wild in Van.

The seasonal color change gives these weasels a striking appearance. They are among the rare animals in the wild and are listed as endangered. With sharp senses of sight, hearing, and smell, weasels help control rodent populations, preventing damage to agriculture and natural habitats, making them important for ecosystems and biodiversity.

The weasel, noted for its ability to detect danger quickly and contribute to maintaining balance in nature, was spotted in the Bahçesaray district. It wandered among rocks, seemingly posing for the camera, before disappearing from view.

Professor Lokman Aslan, director of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University’s Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center, told state-run Anadolu Agency that weasels face extinction due to the deterioration of natural habitats and wildlife conditions in the region.

Aslan explained that the weasel is known in some areas as “sansar” or “kar faresi” and that it hides in its den during the day and hunts at night, often targeted by traps set to protect poultry.

He emphasized the need to protect weasels, saying, “The weasel is one of the smallest carnivorous mammals, highly alert, and very difficult to observe. It adjusts its metabolism according to the season, remains in its territory, does not migrate, and does not hibernate. These elegant predators contribute to the ecosystem by controlling rodent populations, preventing damage to agriculture and natural life, thus maintaining balance in nature. This makes weasels extremely important for both ecosystems and biodiversity. Owls, which hunt at night, never leave weasels undisturbed. Their fur is usually brown in summer and turns white in winter. They are mostly found in rocky, mountainous, and forested areas, and they can live throughout Türkiye.”

Aslan urged citizens to be more conscious to ensure the survival of weasels.