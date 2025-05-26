Endangered cat cub receives special care

ŞANLIURFA

A 1-month-old jungle cat (Felis chaus), a species under threat of extinction, is receiving special care from veterinarians in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa after being found weak and alone in the wild.

The cub was discovered by gendarmerie personnel in a rural area of Cizre and was taken to the Gölpınar Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, operated by the Agriculture Ministry.

Veterinarian Uğur Özbay, head of the center, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the cub had likely become separated from its mother and was taken into protection. "The animal is very young, just one month old. We are feeding it with the gentleness of a mother's care," he said.

Özbay explained that the cub will undergo eight to nine months of care and adaptation to prepare it for release back into the wild in its natural habitat near Cizre.

He noted that while providing care, the team is careful not to domesticate the animal. “We avoid close contact unless necessary,” he said.

The cub is being fed a diet of meat and chicken, along with vitamins. “Though we can't replace a mother's care, we are doing our best to keep it healthy and help it adapt to nature,” Özbay added.

The veterinarian also highlighted the growing threat to the species due to habitat loss. “This is a very rare and valuable animal. The reduction of natural habitats is directly impacting their survival,” he said.