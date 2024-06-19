Endangered bug species sees population boost in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR
The population of Lertha extensa, an endangered insect species found primarily in the east of the Southeastern Anatolia region and in select areas of Iraq, Iran and Armenia, has seen a notable increase.

The species, featured on commemorative coins in Russia due to its endangered status, has become a subject of scientific interest and conservation efforts.

Professor Ali Satar, head of the Department of Zoology at Dicle University located in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır, expressed his satisfaction with the recent population growth.

“Since they were on the Red List of Threatened Species, Russians printed money for them. This species is very important, and their numbers have increased considerably in our region.”

The red list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature is the world's most comprehensive information source on the extinction risk of species. Lertha extensa is recognized for its rarity and limited habitat range.

“We have detected them with our observations. We want to promote them,” Satar added.

He also noted the biological control mechanisms that help maintain the population of Lertha extensa.

“When they hatch from eggs, they spend their larval period for two years. During this time, they live as predator insects, feeding on harmful insects.”

“After they become adults, they mainly feed on pollen. They have a very interesting way of life. They should be seen and promoted, and they should not be harmed.”

The significance of this insect extends beyond its ecological role.

Satar pointed out that people in other countries value them so much that they engrave them on their money.

In addition to conservation efforts, Satar emphasized the importance of maintaining biodiversity and the minimal use of pesticides.

“As much as possible, less use of pesticides and biological control should be emphasized. We need to combat the insects that harm agricultural products with their natural enemies so they we do not destroy these rare species.”

