Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Emre Karter, the general manager of Citibank, has been named the new chair of the board of directors for AmCham Türkiye.

The 21st Ordinary General Assembly meeting of AmCham Türkiye took place in Istanbul, where new board members were also elected.

AmCham Türkiye represents nearly 150 U.S.-based companies with over $60 billion in investments and creating more than 100,000 jobs in Türkiye.

Michael Goldman, the chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, and Julie Eadeh, the U.S. consul general in Istanbul also attended the meeting, where the activities in 2024 and the expectations and goals for 2025 were discussed.

“As we enter the year 2025, Turkish-American economic relations are gaining momentum,” said Karter, in a speech he delivered after being elected the board chair.

New investments, particularly in areas such as technology and green energy, continue to create significant opportunities for both countries, he added.

“To date, we have aimed to act as a bridge between Turkey and America, bringing our country to global markets. In the coming period, with the support of our new board and our members, we aim to expand these contributions and deepen our relationships through new collaborations and investments,” Karter said.

The bilateral trade volume with the U.S., which is Türkiye’s second-largest export and fifth-largest import market, amounted to $32.6 billion by the end of 2024, and when services are included, this figure reached $40 billion.

In terms of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Türkiye in 2024, the U.S. ranked third with a 10.3 percent share. The flow of FDI from the U.S. to the country has exceeded $15 billion over the past 20 years.