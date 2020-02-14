Emptied building collapses in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district

  • February 14 2020 16:19:09

Emptied building collapses in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Emptied building collapses in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district

A seven-storied building in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district collapsed on Feb. 14, causing damage on the adjacent buildings.

The 30-year-old building was evacuated last month due to security risks, so there were no residents in the building at the time of the collapse, the governor’s office said.

Firefighters and the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) teams rushed to the scene to check if any passersby were trapped under the wreckage. Residents of the adjacent buildings were evacuated immediately.

A couple of waste collectors were said to be using the basement of the building as a depot without a permission, Bahçelievler Mayor Hakan Bahadır told private broadcaster CNN Türk.

“AFAD has brought sniffer dogs and a detectaphone to check if there’s anyone under the debris,” he said.

About 35 percent of the 22,000 buildings in the district were constructed in accordance with the new strict regulations adopted after the deadly 1999 Marmara earthquake, according to Bahadır.

“We have speeded up the process of urban transformation in cooperation with the Environment and Urbanization Ministry,” said Bahadır.

More than 18,000 people were killed on Aug. 17, 1999 when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Kocaeli and Sakarya provinces, according to a 2010 parliamentary investigation. Over 900 of the casualties occurred in Istanbul, which was some 124 kilometers away from the earthquake epicenter.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US ‘committed to resolving issues with ally Turkey’

    US ‘committed to resolving issues with ally Turkey’

  2. Kashmir as important to Turkey as it is to Pakistan, Erdoğan says

    Kashmir as important to Turkey as it is to Pakistan, Erdoğan says

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 500,000 liras over FETÖ claims

    Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 500,000 liras over FETÖ claims

  5. Turkey condemns Syrian regime resolution on 1915 events

    Turkey condemns Syrian regime resolution on 1915 events
Recommended
Museum of Innocence: Hub for lovers in heart of Istanbul

Museum of Innocence: Hub for lovers in heart of Istanbul
Assad regime helicopter downed in northwest Syria

Assad regime helicopter downed in northwest Syria
Hotel attendant murdered by colleagues ‘because he worked too much’

Hotel attendant murdered by colleagues ‘because he worked too much’
Turkish, Russian ministers to meet on sidelines of Munich conference

Turkish, Russian ministers to meet on sidelines of Munich conference
Turkey needs genuine democracy to address problems, main opposition leader says

Turkey needs genuine democracy to address problems, main opposition leader says
Death is everywhere in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel-held enclave

Death is everywhere in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel-held enclave

WORLD 42 Wuhan evacuees released from quarantine: Turkey

42 Wuhan evacuees released from quarantine: Turkey

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,381, the country's National Health Commission said on Feb. 14.
ECONOMY Services exports hit historic high in 2019

Services exports hit historic high in 2019

Turkey's services exports reached $53.7 billion in 2019, a new record high, the Turkish trade minister said on Feb. 14.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler Adar bags silver in European final

Turkish wrestler Adar bags silver in European final

Turkish wrestler Yasemin Adar earned a silver medal in the European Wrestling Championships in Rome on Feb. 13