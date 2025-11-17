Employment in manufacturing rises 26 percent over five years

Employment in manufacturing rises 26 percent over five years

ANKARA
Employment in manufacturing rises 26 percent over five years

Türkiye’s manufacturing sector has experienced significant growth in both employment and firm activity over the past five years, according to the “Sector Balance Sheets 2024” study conducted jointly by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank.

As of 2024, the number of employees in the sector reached 4.25 million, marking a 26 percent increase compared to 2019.

During the same period, the number of firms operating in manufacturing rose by nearly 60 percent, climbing to 180,637.

Data show that food production companies lead in employment, with 484,567 people working across 19,865 firms.

The sector’s overall assets also expanded dramatically, increasing tenfold from 2.33 trillion Turkish Liras in 2019 to 25.67 trillion liras in 2024, underscoring the scale of industrial expansion.

Domestic sales accounted for the majority of revenues, totaling 17.24 trillion liras, while foreign sales reached 5.72 trillion liras. This distribution indicates that approximately 74 percent of total sales were generated within Turkey, with 25 percent coming from international markets. In addition, other income streams contributed 305.1 billion liras.

Research and development expenditures surged in recent years, reflecting the sector’s growing emphasis on innovation. R&D spending rose to 73.3 billion liras in 2024, a nearly twelvefold increase compared to 5.8 billion liras in 2019.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza

UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza

    UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza

  2. Türkiye continues Gaza aid despite Israeli disruptions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye continues Gaza aid despite Israeli disruptions: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

    Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

  4. Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

    Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

  5. Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

    Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year
Recommended
Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September
World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness

World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness
EU predicts less eurozone 2026 growth due to trade tensions

EU predicts less eurozone 2026 growth due to trade tensions
Türkiye seeks EU customs exemption on low-value imports

Türkiye seeks EU customs exemption on low-value imports
Crude oil imports increase significantly in September

Crude oil imports increase significantly in September
Auto production rises around 4 percent in January-October

Auto production rises around 4 percent in January-October
WORLD UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza

UN Security Council votes for international force for Gaza

The UN Security Council voted Monday in favor of a U.S.-drafted resolution bolstering Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan that includes the deployment of an international force and a path to a future Palestinian state.
ECONOMY Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Turkish private sector loans reached $206.2 billion as of September, up $9.7 billion from the end of 2024, data from the Central Bank showed on Nov. 17  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿