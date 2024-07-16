Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to electing Trump

Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to electing Trump

WASHINGTON
Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to electing Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said he plans to commit roughly $45 million each month to a new fund backing Donald Trump for U.S. president, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Musk's donations will go to a political group dubbed America PAC, which will focus on promoting voter registration, early voting and mail-in ballots among residents in swing states ahead of the November general election, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk is one of several major backers of the new fund, with others reportedly including Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and cryptocurrency investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

The Tesla founder formally endorsed Trump's candidacy for U.S. president on Saturday after the former president survived a shooting at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on the social media platform X, which he acquired in 2022.

Musk, the wealthiest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $250 billion, has grown increasingly friendly with Trump over the course of the 2024 U.S. election.

In March, the two met in person during a donor breakfast hosted at the Florida residence of billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Though individual campaign donations in the United States are capped at $3,300 per person, loopholes in the campaign finance system allow political mega donors to contribute to funds known as political action committees or "PACs," which support candidates.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

    6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

  2. Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

    Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

  3. Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

    Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

  4. US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

    US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

  5. US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

    US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption
Recommended
Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data

Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data
Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May

Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May
Swedish capital tests fully electric flying ferry

Swedish capital tests fully electric 'flying' ferry

Spains Aragon becoming Europes new cloud storage oasis

Spain's Aragon becoming Europe's new cloud storage oasis
More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt

More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt
British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June

British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June
HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive
WORLD 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

Six people including four Pakistanis were killed and nearly 30 wounded in a shooting near a Shiite mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on July 17, a rare attack in the country that was claimed by the ISIL terror organization.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿