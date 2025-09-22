Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The legendary Gumball 3000 Rally, a world-famous automotive extravaganza, roared to life in Istanbul this year, thrilling crowds of passionate fans and curious tourists.

The rally’s official start was given at a festive ceremony in Sultanahmet Square, where luxury cars worth millions of dollars lined up against the backdrop of Istanbul’s historic peninsula.

Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Bugatti were among the marquee names revving through the city and touring the historic peninsula, before the convoy made its way toward Edirne.

First held in 1999, the Gumball 3000 has built its reputation not as a speed competition, but as a lifestyle celebration that merges motoring culture, entertainment and international exchange.

Over the past 25 years, the rally has attracted a dazzling lineup of participants — from celebrated entrepreneurs and athletes to music and film stars, alongside social media influencers whose event content enthralls millions.

This year’s route will take participants through Bucharest, Belgrade and Florence before culminating on Spain’s Ibiza Island.

In Türkiye, 138 cars joined the convoy, with Edirne marking a stop on the first leg. Twelve drivers steered their vehicles around the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Selimiye Mosque Square, where locals and visitors flocked for a glimpse of the spectacle.

Among the Turkish participants was architect and automobile enthusiast Can Eyilik, who expressed pride in Istanbul for hosting such a high-profile event. “This year, the rally spans 7-8 countries, starting in Istanbul and ending in Ibiza. We accompanied the convoy through the Turkish leg, and since we were near the border, we also visited Edirne,” he said.

Emphasizing the scale of the event, he stated, “A total of 138 cars will cover 3,000 kilometers. This is the rally’s 26th edition, an incredible organization. We launched from Sultanahmet earlier, and all of Istanbul was talking about it. It was truly an enjoyable and unforgettable experience.”