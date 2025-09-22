Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul

Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul

The legendary Gumball 3000 Rally, a world-famous automotive extravaganza, roared to life in Istanbul this year, thrilling crowds of passionate fans and curious tourists.

 

The rally’s official start was given at a festive ceremony in Sultanahmet Square, where luxury cars worth millions of dollars lined up against the backdrop of Istanbul’s historic peninsula.

 

Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Bugatti were among the marquee names revving through the city and touring the historic peninsula, before the convoy made its way toward Edirne.

 

First held in 1999, the Gumball 3000 has built its reputation not as a speed competition, but as a lifestyle celebration that merges motoring culture, entertainment and international exchange.

 

Over the past 25 years, the rally has attracted a dazzling lineup of participants — from celebrated entrepreneurs and athletes to music and film stars, alongside social media influencers whose event content enthralls millions.

 

This year’s route will take participants through Bucharest, Belgrade and Florence before culminating on Spain’s Ibiza Island.

 

In Türkiye, 138 cars joined the convoy, with Edirne marking a stop on the first leg. Twelve drivers steered their vehicles around the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Selimiye Mosque Square, where locals and visitors flocked for a glimpse of the spectacle.

 

Among the Turkish participants was architect and automobile enthusiast Can Eyilik, who expressed pride in Istanbul for hosting such a high-profile event. “This year, the rally spans 7-8 countries, starting in Istanbul and ending in Ibiza. We accompanied the convoy through the Turkish leg, and since we were near the border, we also visited Edirne,” he said.

 

Emphasizing the scale of the event, he stated, “A total of 138 cars will cover 3,000 kilometers. This is the rally’s 26th edition, an incredible organization. We launched from Sultanahmet earlier, and all of Istanbul was talking about it. It was truly an enjoyable and unforgettable experience.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

    Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

  2. Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

    Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

  3. Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

    Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

  4. Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

    Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

  5. US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy

    US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy
Recommended
Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low
Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece

Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece
Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze

Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze
CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court

CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court
Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white

Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white
Turkish para swimmer wins gold, sets record at World Championships

Turkish para swimmer wins gold, sets record at World Championships
WORLD Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark — if symbolic — move.
ECONOMY Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

The General Directorate of Turkish Coal Enterprises (TKİ) is set to expand its solar power capacity to 24 megawatts by 2026, generating about 41 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿