Eleven year jail time given to park assailant

  • November 18 2021 07:00:00

Eleven year jail time given to park assailant

ISTANBUL
Eleven year jail time given to park assailant

A man received an 11-year prison sentence for assaulting a psychiatrist with a broken bottle in Istanbul’s busy Maçka Park, an incident that caused a wave of nationwide anger in 2020.

Serving in a public hospital as a health professional in the Turkish metropolis, Süleyman Dönmezler was attacked by a passerby while walking with two of his colleagues in Maçka Park last year.

Taken to a hospital in a critical condition following the medical interventions at the crime scene, Dönmezler underwent a grueling four-hour surgery and eventually survived.

The assailant, who attacked the psychiatrist from behind with a broken bottle, Emrah Danışman, was detained following a police operation and later arrested by a local court.

The incident ignited a public debate when it was revealed that it occurred following a “catcall” of the assailant, which then turned into a bloody attack after Dönmezler told him to go away.

Both the accused and the victim attended the hearing held at the Istanbul 38th High Criminal Court.

“I would not have been alive today in case I had failed to receive timely first aid on my bleeding wounds. Presumably, the defendant left me because he thought I would be dead,” Dönmezler said at the session.

In his part, the defendant expressed regret for the incident and apologized to the victim.

The court sentenced Dönmezler to life imprisonment for “attempted to kill deliberately,” but later reduced his jail time to 11 years since the nature of the offense falls in the category of “attempted crime.”

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE History Channel filming in Noah’s Ark area

History Channel filming in Noah’s Ark area
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation

    President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation

  2. Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey’s northwest, no casualty reported

    Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey’s northwest, no casualty reported

  3. Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

    Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

  4. Painstaking, risky work underway to protect Sümela Monastery

    Painstaking, risky work underway to protect Sümela Monastery

  5. Turkish, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss tension at Armenia border

    Turkish, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss tension at Armenia border
Recommended
Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks

Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks
Food waste declines at hotels during pandemic

Food waste declines at hotels during pandemic
Five planes to be bought to fight forest fires

Five planes to be bought to fight forest fires
Endangered grouper spotted in Black Sea for first time

Endangered grouper spotted in Black Sea for first time
Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey’s northwest, no casualty reported

Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey’s northwest, no casualty reported
İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’

İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’
WORLD One dead in mudslides that cut off Vancouver from rest of Canada

One dead in mudslides that cut off Vancouver from rest of Canada

Police said on Nov. 16 at least one person has died in torrential rains that trapped motorists in mudslides, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and cut off Vancouver from the rest of Canada.

ECONOMY Turkey purchases fourth drill ship: Minister

Turkey purchases fourth drill ship: Minister

Turkey has added a fourth drill ship to its fleet of other vessels that include Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez announced on Nov. 17.

SPORTS Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16. 