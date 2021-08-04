Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 87.3 percent in July compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

The trade volume in the day-ahead spot electricity market, which began operations in 2015, registered at about 9.26 billion Turkish liras as of July this year, compared to over 4.94 billion liras in July last year.

EXIST reported transactions in the day-ahead market in July of around 17.78 million megawatt-hours.

The highest daily trade volume was recorded on July 27 with 339.69 million liras, while the lowest occurred on July 22 with 208.34 million liras.

The average electricity rate for one megawatt-hour in the day-ahead spot market in July was 518.37 liras.

Turkey's energy exchange company, responsible for operating energy trade, including power and gas commodities, provides counter-party guarantees in its transactions.