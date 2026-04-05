Electricity and natural gas prices hiked by 25 percent

ISTANBUL

Turkish regulators confirmed that electricity and natural gas rates for households have been adjusted upward by 25 percent.

With this increase, the amount payable by a residential subscriber consuming 100 kWh of electricity has risen to 323.8 Turkish Liras.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) announced that electricity tariffs have been increased due to rising generation and distribution costs. According to the statement from the authority, residential subscribers will see a 25 percent hike, while electricity prices for industrial users in the public and private services sector were lifted by 5.8 percent and 17.5 percent.

In line with the wholesale natural gas prices announced by BOTAŞ, final natural gas sales prices were also raised by an average of 25 percent for residential users, 18.61 percent for industrial consumers and 19.42 percent for electricity generation plants.

Additionally, a tiered pricing system has been introduced for residential users. The new tariffs took effect as of April 4.