Electric vehicles' share in used car market increased last year


Demand for electric vehicles in the Turkish used car market increased last year when total brand-new vehicle sales reached an all-time high.

Some 18,620 used electric vehicles changed hands in 2024, marking a robust 122 percent increase from the prior year, according to Melih Mutlu, general manager at Otoshops.

Online sales of diesel-powered vehicles rose 5 percent annually to 1.2 million, while petrol car sales grew 22 percent to around 800,000 units. However, the sales of used hybrid vehicles showed a small decline in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The number of registered electric vehicles in Türkiye soared nearly 130 percent to 183,776 in 2024, largely led by the launch of the country’s own EV brand Togg.

In the used car market, C-segment cars were the best-selling vehicles, accounting for 51.6 percent of all sales, followed by B-segment vehicles with 29.4 percent, according to Mutlu.

Those cars were high in demand especially in the Marmara, Central Anatolia and Mediterranean regions.

Istanbul was the largest market for used cars. Some 1.94 million used cars were sold in the city, followed by Ankara at 991,373 and İzmir at 477,883.

Some 55.9 percent of the used cars sold were 10 years old or more. The shares of 1-year-old and 4-year-old used cars in the market were 6.4 percent and 5.57 percent, respectively.

